Goodbye Musica

“We have officially closed all our stores”. This was the message which greeted people who visited Musica’s social media channels on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

Musica was one of South Africa’s best-known entertainment retail chains with a wide range of music, movies, games, and entertainment equipment.

Started as a music store many decades ago, it became the country’s leading music retail brand.

Musica was acquired by Clicks in 1992 for R1.2 million, which made it the leading music retailer with more than 140 stores across South Africa.

So successful was Musica that Clicks decided to launch Musica Megastores in 2006. These stores offered customers over 30,000 CD and DVD titles in one location.

The Musica Megastores, which ranged in size from 650m² to 1,600m², were located in Rosebank, Sandton, Gateway, and the V & A Waterfront.

As the Internet gained adaption in South Africa, music sales started to decline. Piracy, and later streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, made CD sales all but obsolete.

Clicks prolonged the life of Musica by pivoting into the sale of speakers, headphones, vintage, and modern styled karaoke machines, and cell phone accessories.

Musica customers could also earn money back from their purchases by using the Clicks ClubCard on each purchase.

These interventions helped Musica to outlive competitors like Look & Listen, but its fate was already sealed.

In January, Clicks announced it will shut down its entertainment brand Musica in South Africa on 31 May 2021.

At the time Musica was still trading at 59 outlets, but Clicks was closing stores as their leases expired.

The last Musica store has now been closed, which signals the end of an era.

Many South Africans shared their experiences of buying music at Musica on social media which showed the tremendous support the brand enjoyed over the years.

“Buying music back then was one of the coolest experiences ever,” said Alfie Moriski. “I’ll dearly miss going out on Saturday just to spoil myself with music CDs”.

“Started my retail journey with Musica way back in 1984. Worked with some amazing people who were passionate about music,” said Richard Filmer.

Arno Schenck said Musica was part of their lives. “Musica was the go-to shop for the soul. We will miss you so much Musica,” he said.