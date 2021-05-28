Google is hiring in South Africa

Google is looking for many new employees in South Africa, including a technical director, sales engineer, and legal experts.

Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world with over 135,000 employees.

It is known as an excellent employer where staff members enjoy perks like free food and snacks and generous maternity leave.

Google established a country office in South Africa in 2007 with ex-Novell SA head Stafford Masie as the first Google SA country manager.

The local office initially only employed a handful of people and operated out of shared Regus office space at The Campus in Bryanston.

Over the years Google grew its presence in South Africa and moved in new offices in Bryanston in 2015.

The new Google office in South Africa sports a canteen, a relaxation and games area, and modern meeting rooms.

Google continues to invest in South Africa through various initiatives, like the “Google for Startups Accelerator programme” and “South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise”.

The company is increasing its staff complement in the country to support is growing product portfolio.

Although Google started as a search provider, it now offers various platforms like Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome, and YouTube.

The company is also expanding its cloud portfolio and is currently one of the biggest cloud providers in the world.

Its latest job advertisements clearly show the diversity of products offered in the local market.

The positions advertised include a sales engineer for Google Cloud, a content partnership manager for YouTube, and a business development manager for the Android platform.

The table below provides an overview of the latest jobs available at Google South Africa.