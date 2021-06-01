DStv and Big Mac prices in South Africa — 2011 versus 2021

The price of DStv Premium increased from R559 to R829 over the last decade while the price of broadband access plummeted over the same period.

This was revealed in an analysis of how the prices of different products in South Africa changed between 2011 and 2021.

2011 was an interesting year for South Africa.

The Springboks lost narrowly against Australia in a controversial Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match.

Although the Springboks did not make the final, South African referee Craig Joubert did after being selected to officiate the match between New Zealand and France.

South Africa also lost many well-known politicians in 2011 including Kader Asmal, Albertina Sisulu, Carel Boshoff, and Magnus Malan.

On the technology front deteriorating BlackBerry network performance frustrated users, while MTN’s NokNok messaging service was terminated.

Mxit was still flying high tens years ago, and FNB officially launched its smartphone app on 20 July 2011.

The iPhone 4S became available in South Africa at the end of the year, starting at R7,699 for the 16GB model and increasing to R10,299 for the 64GB model.

2011 was also the year when Takealot was launched. Takealot.com officially opened its doors on June 2011 following the successful acquisition and rebranding of Take2.

On the broadcasting front, DStv Mobile launched a new Drifta USB mobile TV decoder for use on its DVB-H network.

How prices changed between 2011 and 2021

To see how prices changed over the last decade, MyBroadband looked a handful of popular products and compared their prices in 2011 and 2021.

In mid-2011 it cost R6.79 (ZAR) to buy a US dollar (USD). Ten years later South Africans pay around double – R13.76 – for a US dollar.

With a weaker rand and strengthening oil price, the price of petrol increased from R10.09 per litre in 2011 to the current R17.01 per litre.

The price of a Big Mac increased from R19.45 ten years ago to R33.50.

Not all prices increased. The price of broadband access – both mobile and fixed-line – plummeted over the last 10 years.

In June 2011, 2GB of mobile data cost R149 from Vodacom and MTN. Today you can get 10GB anytime data and 10GB after-hours data from the same providers.

The table below provides an overview of how prices in South Africa changed between 2011 and 2021.