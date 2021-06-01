New SA Post Office deal to improve online shopping deliveries in South Africa

The SA Post Office has signed an agreement with Mail Americas to give online shoppers lower charges, faster deliveries, and simpler customs clearances.

Mail Americas is an eCommerce platform which specialises in providing cross-border business-to-customer solutions to postal operators.

In terms of the agreement, the SA Post Office will provide distribution services to clients of Mail Americas in South Africa and the subcontinent.

According to the SA Post Office, the agreement will give online traders better access to Southern Africa, including rural areas.

“To individuals who buy items online, it means greater choice, lower delivery charges and faster, simpler deliveries and customs clearances,” the SA Post Office said.

The agreement between the SA Post Office and Mail Americas came into effect on 1 June 2021.

This announcement follows a strategic partnership between online shopping retailer Wish and the SA Post Office.

Wish is now working directly with the Post Office to create a more consistent and efficient experience for its customers.

Wish’s vice president of operations, Thomas Chuang said the partnership include benefits like 50% faster transit times, end-to-end tracking visibility, and delivery confirmation.

Customers will also receive bundled shipments for multiple items and SMS and physical notifications on deliveries awaiting collection.

This week the SA Post Office said several consignments of parcels from Wish have arrived in South Africa since the agreement between the two companies came into effect.

The parcels in the first consignment have been collected by customers, and the Post Office urged customers who receive an SMS to collect their parcel from their local branch.

