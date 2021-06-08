If you invested R100 in these companies on 1 January 2021, here is how much you would have today

Many businesses have been devastated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent national lockdowns.

Companies that were already facing disruptions in their industry, and those that rely on human labour, leisure travel, and other human interaction have been badly hit.

These organisations have had to face difficult choices such as salary freezes or pay cuts, retrenchments, business rescue, or declaring bankruptcy.

The impact on businesses was reflected in official employment statistics from Stats SA, which reported this week that South Africa’s unemployment rate has risen to a new all-time high.

According to Stats SA, the official unemployment figure for South Africa is now 32.6%, up from 32.5% in the past three months. Over 7.2 million people are unemployed in South Africa.

Not all businesses suffered because of the pandemic, though. Many IT and telecoms companies were beneficiaries with people working from home and the changing environment.

Vodacom, MTN, Google, and Apple, and many others reported standout results.

Investors piled into tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook which have with strong balance sheets and good growth opportunities.

Most of their growth, however, was realised in 2020 when the stock market recovery took place.

This raises the question what the growth of prominent tech companies looked like this year.

To answer this question, we looked the change in share price between January and May 2021.

South African shares — JSE

The following table shows how a selection of South African technology stocks performed since the start of 2021.

Local shares (JSE) Stock Opening balance on 1 January 2021 Balance on 31 May 2021 % Change Adapt IT R100 R170.32 +70% Sasol R100 R167.19 +67% MTN R100 R165.21 +65% Telkom R100 R154.84 +55% Reunert R100 R146.19 +46% Alviva R100 R44.86 +45% Bytes Technology R100 R142.05 +42% Remgro R100 R124.36 +24% Blue Label Telecom R100 R119.17 +19% Mustek R100 R116.07 +16% Vodacom R100 R105.19 +5% Naspers R100 R101.01 +1% Prosus R100 R89.04 -11% EOH R100 R85.78 -14%

International (US) shares

The following table shows how the share prices of big US technology firms performed since 1 January 2021.

GameStop is included as an interesting anomaly. The company saw its share price propelled upward by retail investors earlier this year.