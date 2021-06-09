Facebook is hiring in South Africa — 4 jobs you can apply for now

Facebook is hiring in South Africa with four positions available in its Johannesburg office, including a partner manager, a program manager, and client solutions manager.

The idea behind Facebook started as a website called “Facemash”, developed by Mark Zuckerberg in 2003 while attending Harvard University.

“The Facebook” was officially launched in February 2004 and the company moved to Palo Alto, California three months later. By the end of 2004 Facebook grew to a million active users.

TheFacebook.com dropped “The” in September 2005 and became known as “Facebook”. In October that year, Facebook Photos was launched.

The social media platform continued its incredible growth and by July 2010 Facebook had 500 million active users.

The next year Facebook launched its first custom data centre, unveiled its Messenger service, and introduced a new timeline for users.

Facebook was listed on the Nasdaq in May 2012, raising $16 billion.

It put this money to good use and evolved into one of the most powerful Internet businesses in the world. It owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

Today Facebook has a global presence with offices in over 80 countries and 17 data centers to serve its global audience.

South Africa is one of the countries where Facebook has an office. It opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg in 2015 to serve the continent.

The company moved to new office space in Bryanston after rapidly growing its staff complement with new employees to focus on development, advertising, policy, and social well-being.

To strengthen its local skillset, Facebook is now advertising 4 new positions at its Johannesburg office.

These positions include a partner manager for network investments, a program manager, a regional program manager, and a client solutions manager.

The table below provides an overview of the positions and some of the requirements.