Great news for programmers in South Africa

Demand for software developers in South Africa grew by 38% since January, the May 2021 CareerJunction Index (CJI) report revealed.

The CareerJunction Index monitors supply and demand trends in the South African labour market.

It represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing an analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market.

The CJI analysis is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website.

The report showed that software development is the most sought-after skill sets in the local job market.

Other fields which are enjoying a lot of hiring activity include middle and departmental management, and sales consultants.

The CareerJunction Index further provided the average salaries (cost to company) for intermediate software developers in South Africa’s economic hubs.

Gauteng — R48,442 to R65,604 per month.

to per month. Western Cape — R45,012 to R56,685 per month.

to per month. KwaZulu-Natal — R42,755 to R55,882 per month.

The CJI report further showed that demand for professionals in the information and communications fields grew significantly over the past year.

Information technology also remained the top employment sector in South Africa.

The graph below shows the employment trend for ICT professionals based on job adverts published on the CareerJunction website over the last year.