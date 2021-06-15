Prosus buys stake in GoodHabitz for R3.5 billion

Prosus has acquired a majority stake in GoodHabitz, a European provider of online training for businesses, for approximately €212 million (R3.5 billion).

GoodHabitz was founded in 2011 and provides enterprise clients with cost-effective soft skills such as leadership and management skills.

The company currently delivers 150 courses available across eight languages.

Since its founding, GoodHabitz has developed an enterprise client base in all market segments.

In 2016, the company expanded from its original market in the Netherlands into nine further European markets. It is one of the few profitable players in EdTech in Europe.

“If this past year has shown us anything, it is that technology can fundamentally change a sector and enable it to scale much quicker, and this is especially true in learning and education,” said Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus EdTech.

“The future of workplace learning is rapidly evolving, and the companies that can engage their employees in a digital environment successfully will do well moving forward.”

GoodHabitz will continue to be led by Founder and CEO, Maarten Franken.

Franken is a seasoned executive with deep experience in the EdTech market, having previously founded and led another education-focused company.

He has a successful track record at GoodHabitz and will continue the company’s drive into new markets.