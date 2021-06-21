Takealot made R14.66 billion in sales over the last year

The Takealot Group, which includes Takealot.com, Superbalist, and Mr D Food, increased revenues by 65% to US$606 million (R8.7 billion) over the last year.

This was revealed in Naspers’ results for the year ended 31 March 2021, which was released today.

Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector in South Africa and said it is “committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies” in the country.

Its investments include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24, and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Commenting on Takealot’s performance, Naspers said the ecommerce company delivered a strong performance despite a challenging start due to the pandemic.

“Takealot had an exceptionally strong year reporting Gross Merchandise Value (total value of sales) growth of 84% and significantly improving profitability,” it said.

Takealot’s trading loss was reduced from US$43 million (R618 million) to US$7 million (R101 million) over the last year.

Gross Merchandise Value increased from US$603 million (R8.65 billion) to US$1.022 billion (R14.66 billion) over the last year.

Takealot’s GMV is significantly higher than its revenue because a portion of the sales go to sellers on its marketplace.

Mr D Food delivered particularly strong results as consumer demand shifted from in-restaurant dining to online delivery.

Mr D Food’s order volumes grew 117%, resulting in a 103% growth in revenues year on year.

The slide below provides an overview of Takealot’s financial performance over the last year.

Takealot growth

Now read: Takealot under siege