What’s Next – First Technology’s Ryan Ramawoothar on how to become POPIA compliant

Ryan Ramawoothar is an experienced business executive and a senior software and cloud specialist at First Technology.

Ramawoothar has been with First Technology since 2017 and has a history of working in the SaaS and cloud industries.

He is highly skilled across go-to-market strategies and market shifts, professional services, and business development.

In this What’s Next interview, Ramawoothar discusses the typical problems and challenges businesses face to become POPIA compliant.

He explains the impact of POPIA on businesses of all sizes and how they can become compliant.

Ramawoothar shares how the Microsoft Compliance Center and Microsoft Compliance Manager tools make it seamless for businesses to manage their POPIA compliance and how First Technology can assist them in this journey.

The full interview with Ryan Ramawoothar is embedded below.