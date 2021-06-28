ANC’s Zizi Kodwa received R1 million from EOH — and bought a Jeep

State Security Deputy Minister and former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa received an R1 million loan from former EOH executive Jehan Mackay.

Kodwa used the money to buy an R890,000 Jeep, and to date, he has not paid back a single cent.

These are some of the details which Kodwa revealed during his testimony at the Zondo Commission today.

His testimony followed information that he received over R2 million in payments and luxury accommodation from EOH while the company was bidding for government tenders.

Steven Powell, managing director of ENSafrica’s forensics department, implicated Kodwa dubious payments from former EOH Mthombo executive Mackay.

Powell told the Zondo Commission, bank statements linked to Kodwa revealed that he received accommodation and direct payments of R2 million from EOH.

He said Kodwa was paid R45,000 by EOH a day before Mackay asked him to intervene in a Home Affairs tender from which EOH was disqualified.

It was a particularly lucrative tender, and Mackay’s communication with Kodwa, following the deposit, looked like a plea.

The image below provides an overview of some of the payments made to Kodwa in 2015 and 2016.

It was not only large payments into Kodwa’s accounts that linked him to potential corrupt deals – but EOH also paid for exclusive accommodation in Cape Town.

The accommodation was always ultra-luxurious and very expensive. All the apartments are located in exclusive areas, like Fresnaye, Camps Bay, and Clifton.

The apartments where Kodwa stayed, and the prices paid by EOH for this accommodation, are listed below.

R150,000 for a 3-day stay at 53 Ave Fresnaye in Cape Town.

R100,000 for a 2-day stay at The Pentagon Villa in Clifton.

R230,000 for a 2-week stay at the Barbados Rental Villas in Cape Town.

Powell said Kodwa particularly liked The Pentagon Villa in Clifton and returned for a 3-day stay which cost R150,000. He also requested the services of a private chef, which cost R11,700.

Kodwa admitted to receiving payments and luxury accommodation from EOH’s Mackay but denied it was linked to influencing tenders.

He also denied that he ever received requests from Mackay to influence how the state spent its money, as alleged by Powell.

When quizzed about the email from Mackay asking him to intervene in the Home Affairs tender, Zodwa said he has no recollection of that request.

In a statement prepared for the commission, Zodwa said he is not “guilty of any crime of corruption”.

“I want to state it categorically that I have never engaged corruption or facilitated corruption in my relationship with Mr Mackay or any other person,” he said.

He said at the time of accepting the money from Mackay, he was not employed by the state, and therefore did not have any influence on how the state spent its money.

“Payments into my account from a friend carried no intent on my part to be corrupt,” Zodwa said.

“While I vehemently deny that such payments were quid pro quo for anything, I am not unaware that such payments carry with them a perception of abuse of our position of power.”

“These payments to me or the ANC were not corrupt or designed to influence any tender process or encourage any unlawful acts by our members who work within the state.”

He admitted that Mackay’s assistant offered to him, including accommodation and catering, may seem extravagant and excessive.

“It was the hospitality I was offered, and I accepted it,” Kodwa said.

Commenting on the R1 million loan from Mackay, he said there was no written agreement or discussion of interest.

Kodwa said there was an understanding that when his finances stabilised, he will repay Mackay. To date, however, no money has been paid back.