Dis-Chem DeliverD 60-minute delivery service launched

Dis-Chem has begun public testing of DeliverD, an online service available from its smartphone app that offers 60-minute deliveries from specific branches around the country.

At the branches where the DeliverD service is available, it runs 7 days a week and Dis-Chem charges a flat delivery fee of R60 on all orders.

“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience,” said Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem.

“We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering.”

To use the service you must download the Dis-Chem app on the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei’s AppGallery.

Dis-Chem said that the app offers over 7,000 products at in-store prices and that deliveries take place within 10km of a participating store.

Shoppers can choose delivery time slots between 09:00 and 16:30 from Monday to Saturday, and between 09:00 and 13:00 on Sundays and public holidays, with the disclaimer that time slots are not yet at full capacity during the DeliverD’s pilot phase.

For same-day delivery, you must place your order before 16:30. Orders placed after 16:30 will be scheduled for delivery the next day.

Orders will earn Dis-Chem Benefits points, though it is not yet possible to spend points on DeliverD.

Dis-Chem said that it is not offering medication delivery during the trial phase and that shoppers should use Pack My Meds to order medication online.

According to Dis-Chem, the DeliverD pilot is available at the following branches: