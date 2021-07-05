Dis-Chem DeliverD 60-minute delivery service launched

Dis-Chem has begun public testing of DeliverD, an online service available from its smartphone app that offers 60-minute deliveries from specific branches around the country.
At the branches where the DeliverD service is available, it runs 7 days a week and Dis-Chem charges a flat delivery fee of R60 on all orders.
“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience,” said Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem.
“We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering.”
To use the service you must download the Dis-Chem app on the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei’s AppGallery.
Dis-Chem said that the app offers over 7,000 products at in-store prices and that deliveries take place within 10km of a participating store.
Shoppers can choose delivery time slots between 09:00 and 16:30 from Monday to Saturday, and between 09:00 and 13:00 on Sundays and public holidays, with the disclaimer that time slots are not yet at full capacity during the DeliverD’s pilot phase.
For same-day delivery, you must place your order before 16:30. Orders placed after 16:30 will be scheduled for delivery the next day.
Orders will earn Dis-Chem Benefits points, though it is not yet possible to spend points on DeliverD.
Dis-Chem said that it is not offering medication delivery during the trial phase and that shoppers should use Pack My Meds to order medication online.
According to Dis-Chem, the DeliverD pilot is available at the following branches:
|Gauteng Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
|The Club Surgical
|Centurion Mall
|Rosebank Mall
|Nicolway Shopping Centre
|Clearwater Mall
|Mall Of Africa
|Lynnwood Lane
|Woodmead
|Farramere
|Linksfield Neighbourhood
|Ferndale On Republic
|Northgate
|Carlswald
|Brooklyn Mall
|Boksburg North
|Montana
|Athol Oaklands
|Jean Avenue
|Raslouw
|Park Meadows
|Western Cape Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
|Table Bay Mall
|Garden Route Mall
|Canal Walk
|Tygervalley
|The Point Centre
|Claremont
|Cape Gate
|Paarl Mall
|Somerset Mall
|Whale Coast Village Mall
|KwaZulu-Natal Cape Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
|Ballito Lifestyle Centre
|Cornubia
|Hillcrest
