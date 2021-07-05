Dis-Chem DeliverD 60-minute delivery service launched

5 July 2021

Dis-Chem has begun public testing of DeliverD, an online service available from its smartphone app that offers 60-minute deliveries from specific branches around the country.

At the branches where the DeliverD service is available, it runs 7 days a week and Dis-Chem charges a flat delivery fee of R60 on all orders.

“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience,” said Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem.

“We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering.”

To use the service you must download the Dis-Chem app on the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei’s AppGallery.

Dis-Chem said that the app offers over 7,000 products at in-store prices and that deliveries take place within 10km of a participating store.

Shoppers can choose delivery time slots between 09:00 and 16:30 from Monday to Saturday, and between 09:00 and 13:00 on Sundays and public holidays, with the disclaimer that time slots are not yet at full capacity during the DeliverD’s pilot phase.

For same-day delivery, you must place your order before 16:30. Orders placed after 16:30 will be scheduled for delivery the next day.

Orders will earn Dis-Chem Benefits points, though it is not yet possible to spend points on DeliverD.

Dis-Chem said that it is not offering medication delivery during the trial phase and that shoppers should use Pack My Meds to order medication online.

According to Dis-Chem, the DeliverD pilot is available at the following branches:

Gauteng Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
The Club Surgical Centurion Mall Rosebank Mall
Nicolway Shopping Centre Clearwater Mall Mall Of Africa
Lynnwood Lane Woodmead Farramere
Linksfield Neighbourhood Ferndale On Republic Northgate
Carlswald Brooklyn Mall Boksburg North
Montana Athol Oaklands Jean Avenue
Raslouw Park Meadows
Western Cape Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
Table Bay Mall Garden Route Mall Canal Walk
Tygervalley The Point Centre Claremont
Cape Gate Paarl Mall Somerset Mall
Whale Coast Village Mall
KwaZulu-Natal Cape Dis-Chem DeliverD pilot branches
Ballito Lifestyle Centre Cornubia Hillcrest

