We should not be blacklisted for corruption — EOH

EOH said it should not be blacklisted for rigging tenders and paying bribes because the corruption was perpetrated by the old management of EOH, who have left the company.

The statement from EOH followed a Business Day report that the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is considering blacklisting EOH from doing business with the state.

EOH confirmed that it received the letter from the SITA on 21 June 2021, which intimated that the SITA would consider restricting EOH from doing business with the public sector.

This restriction is based on Nexia SAB&T’s forensic audit report to parliament on the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) project.

The Nexia SAB&T report identified brazen corruption where EOH and SITA executives colluded to manipulate the government’s procurement system to ensure EOH wins the R409 million tender.

A SITA official made tender information available to EOH about a year before the advertisement of the tender.

There were clear irregularities with the tender process, and the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) subsequently deemed the contract irregular.

Individuals are corrupt, not companies — EOH

Despite clear evidence that EOH engaged in corrupt activities to win government tenders, the company feels it should not be blacklisted.

EOH said this is an issue perpetrated by the old management of EOH, all of whom have been exited from the company.

“EOH and ENSafrica have suggested to SITA they should recommend that the old EOH management be blacklisted and not the new leadership,” EOH said.

“Companies can only be blacklisted if the individuals who are corrupt are not exited as individuals are corrupt, not companies.”

EOH added that it gave its full co-operation to the DHA and their Nexia SAB&T forensic investigation.

EOH also defended the contract, saying its pricing for the DHA ABIS project was competitive — R200 million less than the next highest bidder.

It added that it substantially performed and delivered on 51 out of 60 milestones of the DHA ABIS project.

“It is also important to note that our legal counsel has advised that SITA can only recommend restricting EOH from doing business with the public sector,” EOH said.

“Should SITA recommend the restriction to the Department of National Treasury (DNT), EOH has the right to representation as well as taking the matter on appeal.”

“Given what EOH has achieved in the past two years, our legal counsel believes that we have a very strong case against any blacklisting.”

EOH said it is confident that this situation will be resolved correctly.

