Ellies pops after BEE deal

The Ellies share price jumped by 50% after concluding a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) agreement with Imvula Education Empowerment Fund Trust, valued at R18.5 million.

The transaction will see Imvula take up just over 185 million ordinary shares in Ellies Holdings, at 10 cents per share.

The deal will result in Imvula having a shareholding in Ellies of approximately 23%, improving the group’s empowerment credentials to a Level 4 B-BBEE status.

Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh said the transaction would bolster the company’s prospects by strengthening its position in the market.

The deal also holds strategic benefits, like Imvula’s access to business networks and opportunities.

“Ellies will be able to use the capital obtained through the deal to improve its operations and financial position, to increase return for shareholders,” the company said.

The deal follows a decision by the Ellies board in February to halt financial support to its manufacturing subsidiary, Ellies Industries. It has applied to the High Court for the liquidation of Ellies Industries.

Ellies Industries manufactures, sells and distributes products related to markets in which Ellies serves, including satellite dishes, terrestrial aerials, TV brackets, mounts, and shelving solutions.

“Arrangements will be made to ensure uninterrupted supply of these products to our customers,” Ellies said.

Ellies share price growth

The market welcomed Ellies’ BEE deal, with its share price jumping 50% on the news.

The Ellies share price increased from a low of 5c per share in November to 15c per share yesterday.