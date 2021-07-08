Competition Commission approves Mr Price deal to acquire Yuppiechef

The Competition Commission announced on Thursday that it has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve Mr Price’s acquisition of Yuppiechef without conditions.

“Of importance to the proposed transaction are the activities of Mr Price Group in relation to Mr Price Home and Sheet Street,” the Competition Commission stated.

Mr Price Home is a mass-market homeware retailer that sells a range of contemporary homeware and furniture. It has 183 stores in South Africa.

Sheet Street is a homeware store offering a wide range of core and fashion products across the bedroom, living room, and bathroom segments. Sheet Street has 322 stores in South Africa.

Yuppiechef was founded in 2006 and is a South African retailer focused on the supply of kitchen and homeware, furniture, and appliances, mainly via its website.

“Yuppiechef operates seven brick-and-mortar stores, as well as a wholesale division, which develops and imports branded goods, primarily kitchenware, for wholesale distribution to retail customers in South Africa,” the Commission noted.

Yuppiechef’s retail stores are located primarily in the Western Cape (5 stores) and Gauteng (2 stores).

The Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any public interest concerns.

Mr Price and Yuppiechef first announced the proposed transaction in March, with the undisclosed purchase price to be settled in cash.

Mr Price said that purchase will give it the opportunity to gain access to a higher-income customer base, enabling the growth of its share-of-wallet through “aspirational value spending”.

“We are very excited about welcoming the Yuppiechef team into our family,” said Mr Price chief executive Mark Blair.

“We are partnering with a market-leading business which has won numerous awards relating to both e-commerce and stores, and Yuppiechef has a proven ability to launch private-label categories which have also attracted industry recognition.”

The acquisition will allow the Mr Price Group to service a wider customer base, Blair said.

“Yuppiechef will benefit from our financial strength to accelerate growth plans which include significantly broadening the product assortment into areas where we have well-established skills and expanding its physical presence beyond the currently limited number of stores.

“We were early adopters of ecommerce in South Africa and our consistent investment has really paid off for us. Yuppiechef gives us another platform to escalate our ambitions in online retail and enables us to be strategically positioned for further growth.”

It added that the Yuppiechef management team will continue to run the business with the full support of the group’s executive team.

