Coca-Cola tech hiring spree in South Africa

Coca-Cola announced this week that it is opening a digital delivery centre in Johannesburg and will be recruiting people in data analytics and software engineering roles.

“We are looking for people who want to be part of building something — creating a strong community from the ground up,” said Sue Liderth, vice president of regional delivery for Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

“That kind of experience instils a lot of pride — not only in one’s work, but also for the company and the communities in which we work, live, and serve.”

Like other service centres, Coca-Cola said this team’s efforts will focus on using digital insights, business intelligence, analytics, and smart digital marketing to enhance the customer and consumer experience.

It will begin by recruiting people skilled in data and analytics, followed by software engineers and developers.

The digital delivery centre in Johannesburg is the seventh such location launched globally. It follows the launch of a digital hub in Dublin, Ireland.

Coca-Cola said that Dublin will play a supporting role in Africa’s maturation process until Johannesburg is equipped to take on the local challenges.

“Each delivery centre offers exciting opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to Coca-Cola’s journey to be a cutting-edge technology leader,” the company stated.

Coca-Cola is advertising the following jobs on LinkedIn and its website. Bottling partner Coca-Cola Beverages Africa was also advertising twenty different positions at the time of publication.

