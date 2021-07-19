Ticketpro Dome in Northgate to close

The Ticketpro Dome in Northgate has been sold to new owners who do not operate in the event space.

RX Venue Management, who managed the Ticketpro Dome for 20 years, said it is a devasting blow for the exhibitions, events, and entertainment industry.

“The ban on public gatherings has meant that during 2020 and now 2021, the Ticketpro Dome has been unable to operate,” Carol Weaving, MD of RX Africa, said.

“Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa, and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void.”

“Unfortunately, as we are only the managing company, we were unable to change the outcome of selling the venue due to force majeure.”

The Dome opened on 8 April 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross attended by over 15,000 people with a special guest appearance by the late former President Nelson Mandela.

Over the years, the venue has played host to top international music artists such as Pink, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lauren Hill, Pharrell Williams, Celine Dion and Michael Buble.

On the local front, artists such as Prime Circle, The Parlotones, Lira, Tonya De Lazy, Black Coffee, and Soweto Gospel Choir has graced the stage.

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, became the first local artist to sell out the Dome. Twenty thousand tickets were sold even before the event, suitably billed ‘Fill Up The Dome’.

The Dome has been home to many consumer and trade shows such as Homemakers Fair, rAge, Mama Magic Baby Show, Fire and Feast Food Festival, and Mediatech Africa.

In 2017, the NBA Africa Games were held at the Dome and WWE International, and Disney on Ice has also been staged there.

The Ticketpro Dome is the latest causality of not being able to operate, and the consequences of its closure will have a ripple effect on the South African economy.

“It is too late for the Ticketpro Dome, but may its final curtain call be a sober reminder that there needs to be drastic rethinking on how the South Africa government views our industry,” said Weaving.

The official handover of the venue will be on 7 September 2021.