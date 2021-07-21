All the companies Johann Rupert owns

21 July 2021

Johann Rupert is one of South Africa’s best-known billionaires with shareholding in a large number of South African and international companies.

Bloomberg estimated Rupert’s wealth at $9.61 billion — around R140 billion — which gives an idea of the scale of his business empire.

Through Remgro, he has investments in the financial, healthcare, consumer products, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports industries.

He also controls the Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company, Richemont, which boasts brands like Cartier, Dunhill, and Mont Blanc.

To understand Remgro, Richemont, and the Rupert family, one has to go back to the 1940s when his father, Anton Rupert, established the tobacco company Voorbrand.

Voorbrand was the forerunner of Rembrandt, which entered the South African cigarette and tobacco industry in 1948.

Rupert and D W R Hertzog also founded Distillers Corporation in the forties with interests in the wine and spirits industry.

Rembrandt was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1956, six years after Johann Rupert was born.

Since the 1970s, Rembrandt expanded its interests through investments in banking and financial services, mining, printing and packaging, medical services, engineering, and food.

During this period, Johann Rupert studied economics at the University of Stellenbosch but dropped out to pursue a career in business.

He worked for Chase Manhattan and Lazard Freres in New York before returning to South Africa in 1979 to start Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

He was CEO until 1984 when RMB and Rand Consolidated Investments merged to form RMB Holdings. Johann Rupert left to join his father’s company, the Rembrandt Group.

Four years later, in 1988, he founded Richemont and was appointed non-executive director of Rothmans International. In 1991 he was appointed chairman of the Rembrandt Group.

Rembrandt co-founded South Africa’s first cellular telephony company, Vodacom, in 1993. It sold its stake in the mobile operator in 2006.

In 1995, Rembrandt and Richemont consolidated their tobacco interests in Rothmans International. Four years later, it merged these interests with those of British American Tobacco (BAT).

Since then, the investment in BAT was held through a joint holding company in which Rembrandt (Remgro’s predecessor) and Richemont held shares.

In 2000, Rembrandt Group was restructured to form Remgro and VenFin. In the same year, Johann Rupert was appointed chairman and CEO of Richemont.

In November 2009, Remgro and VenFin merged, adding media and technology interests to Remgro’s investments.

Today Remgro has interests in numerous South African companies in banking, financial, healthcare, freight, food, entertainment, and telecoms.

Johann Rupert serves as chairman of both Remgro and Richemont. His son, Anton Rupert, is a non-executive director at both companies.

Johann Rupert’s investments

To appreciate the scale of the business empire which the Rupert family has built, it is important to look at all the businesses in which Remgro and Richemont have shareholdings.

Remgro has many of South Africa’s top banking and financial companies in its portfolio, including FNB, RMB, WesBank, Discovery, Momentum Metropolitan, and OUTsurance.

Its telecoms and media investments include Vumatel, DFA, Seacom, Sqwidnet, e.tv, eNCA, Openview, and YFM.

Remgro also owns Mediclinic, ER24, the Blue Bulls, Total, Grindrod, and many top South African food and liquor brands.

The images below provide an overview of the companies in which the Rupert family has an interest.

The table at the end of this article provides a more comprehensive overview of the companies in which Remgro and Richemont have shareholdings.

Remgro

Richemont

RMI

Firstrand

Mediclinic

RCL Foods

Distell

Holding Company Company Company/Brands
Remgro CIVH Vumatel
DFA
Sqwidnet
Seacom Seacom
eMedia Holdings e.tv
eNCA
Openview
YFM
Open News
Sabido Properties
Sasani Studios
Silverline 360
Blue Bulls Blue Bulls
RMI Discovery
Momentum Metropolitan
OUTsurance
Hastings
RMI Investment Managers
AlphaCode
FirstRand FNB
RMB
WesBank
Aldermore
MotoNovo
Ashburton Investments
DirectAxis
MotoVantage
FCC
Mediclinic Mediclinic
ER24
Intercare
MHR
Medical Innovations
RCL Foods 5 Star Maize Meal
Bobtail
Bonzo
Canine Cuisine
Catmor
Cobb
Dogmor
Driehoek Feeds
Epol
Equus
Farmer Brown
Feline Cuisine
RCL Foods
Mnandi Amahewu
Molatek
Monati
Nola
Number 1 Mageu
Optimizor
Ouma
Pieman’s
Rainbow
Rainbow Spices
Safari Braaipap
Selati
Sunbake
Super Mageu
Supreme Flour
Tafelberg
Ultra Cat
Ultra Dog
Vector
Yapper
Yum Yum
Distell Hunters
Nederburg
Savanna
Drostdy Hof
Klipdrift
Paarl Perle
Richelieu
Sedgwicks Old Brown Sherry
Two Oceans
JC Le Roux
Esprit
Scottish Leader
Three Ships
Durbanville Hills
Fleur De Cap
Oude Meester
Van Ryn’s
Knight’s Whisky
Obikwa
Pongracz
Black Bottle
Amarula
Bunnhabhain
Viceroy
4th Street
Bain’s
Laureat
Bernini
Allesverloren
Autumn Harvest
Deanston
Cellar Cask
Ship
Siqalo Foods Flora
Rama
Stork
Air Products Air Product gases and equipment
Total Total Service Stations
Total Fuels
Total Lubricants
Total Gas
KTH Kagiso Media
Jacaranda FM
East Coast Radio
Urban Brew Studios
Juta
Media Mark
Future Managers
Kaya FM
Gagasi FM
OFM
Heart FM
Servest
Momentum Metropolitan
INCA
Kagiso Asset Management
Me Cure Healthcare
Lupo Bakery
Actom
Nozala Investments
Wispeco Aluminium Wispeco Aluminium products
PGSI PGSI
Grindrod Grindrod Freight Services
Grindrod Financial Services
Stellenbosch Academy of Sports Stellenbosch Academy of Sports
Stellenbosch Football Club Stellenbosch Football Club
Business/Partners Business/Partners
Richemont Richemont Cartier
Dunhill
Mont Blanc
A. Lange & Söhne
Azzedine Alaïa
Baume & Mercier
Buccellati
IWC Schaffhausen
Giampiero Bodino
Jaeger-LeCoultre
Chloé
Lancel
Officine Panerai
Piaget
Peter Millar
Purdey
Roger Dubuis
Vacheron Constantin
Van Cleef & Arpels
Ralph Lauren Watch
The Outnet
Online Flagship Stores

