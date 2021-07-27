All the companies Patrice Motsepe owns

Patrice Motsepe is one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen with shareholdings in many of the country’s top companies, including Sanlam, Rain, Alexander Forbes, and TymeBank.

Motsepe is also a shareholder in Mamelodi Sundowns and the Blue Bulls, and is currently the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President.

To understand Motsepe’s rise to the top, one has to go back to his childhood, where he was exposed to his father’s business at a young age.

Motsepe was born on 28 January 1962 in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria. His dad is Augustine Butana Chaane Motsepe, chief of the Mmakau branch of the Tswana people.

Motsepe senior, a teacher by profession, owned businesses in the North West province popular among mine workers. He is also the co-founder of the Nafcoc Business Chamber.

Patrice Motsepe attended a Roman Catholic boarding school in the Eastern Cape. Throughout his youth, Motsepe worked at his father’s businesses.

This business experience and exposure to the mining industry would serve him well in his future endeavours.

After completing school, he completed a BA degree at the University of Swaziland and a law degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He joined the Bowman Gilfillan law firm in 1988 and became a partner in 1994, specialising in mining and business law.

In 1997, when gold prices were low, Motsepe ventured into mining by buying shafts from Anglo Gold and establishing African Rainbow Minerals. He continued to grow his mining business with a string of deals.

Five years after starting the company, Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals, which initially focussed on gold mining, was listed on the JSE.

More deals followed, including a merger with Harmony Gold Mining to form the world’s fifth-largest gold producer.

The share price showed strong growth, which made Motsepe one of South Africa’s richest people.

Following his success in the mining sector, Motsepe started African Rainbow Capital (ARC) in 2015 as an investment vehicle in businesses that deliver a strong return on equity.

Through ARC Investments, Motsepe has a shareholding in many of South Africa’s top financial, insurance, banking, telecoms, agricultural, and IT companies.

Motsepe’s love for sport resulted in his investment in Mamelodi Sundowns in 2003 and the Blue Bulls in 2019.

Commenting on these investments, Motsepe said he played football and rugby when he was in boarding school in the Eastern Cape. “So, I have a passion for football and rugby,” he said.

He added that sport brings people from different backgrounds‚ languages, and cultures together and unite the nation.

“In the context of the Bulls‚ rugby brings black and white South Africans together,” he said.

Motsepe’s investment in the Blue Bulls means he joined another billionaire, Johann Rupert, as a shareholder in the popular rugby franchise.

He also has a strong focus on philanthropic endeavours. In 2003, as part of The Giving Pledge, he formed the Motsepe Foundation, aiming to donate half his wealth during his lifetime.

The Motsepe Foundation aims to use the principle of ubuntu to uplift others.

Patrice Motsepe’s investments

To appreciate the scale of the business empire Motsepe has built over the last 24 years, a breakdown of his investments is valuable.

Companies in which Motsepe owns a shareholding, through his African Rainbow holding companies, include many of South Africa’s biggest brands.

The images below show companies and sports franchises in which Motsepe has a stake.

Companies in which Patrice Motsepe has a share

ARC Investments

African Rainbow Minerals

Patrice Motsepe Shareholding Sports Franchises Sports Mamelodi Sundowns Blue Bulls Ubuntu-Botho Investments Sanlam Sanlam ARC Asset Management Alexander Forbes Colourfield InFund Solutions Khumo Capital Lima Mbeu Portfolium QED Sanlam 3rd Party Asset Management Specialist A2X Alternative Prosperity Bravura Constellation Capital EdgeGrowth Ooba Sinayo Banking AI Fund TymeBank TymeGlobal Insurance African Rainbow Life EBS International LifeCheq Rand Mutual Holdings Capital Legacy Indwe Afrocentric National Health Services Smart Health Investments Agriculture Acorn Agri & Food RSA Subtropico Property ARC Real Estate ARC Property Development Barlow Park Majik Val de Vie Telecoms MetroFibre Rain BPO Autoboys Bluespec Capital Appreciation EOH GemCap Humanstate Mining, Construction, Energy Afrimat GAM Kropz Group LMF Other ARC Investments ARCH Emerging Markets Partners Limited Fledge Capital African Rainbow Minerals ARM Platinum Modikwa Two Rivers Nkomati ARM Ferrous Khumani Beeshoek Nchwaning Gloria Cato Ridge Cato Ridge Alloys Sakura Machadadorp ARM Coal PCB ARM Gold Harmony Gold African Rainbow Energy and Power AREP African Rainbow Energy and Power

