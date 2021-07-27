All the companies Patrice Motsepe owns

Patrice Motsepe is one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen with shareholdings in many of the country’s top companies, including Sanlam, Rain, Alexander Forbes, and TymeBank.
Motsepe is also a shareholder in Mamelodi Sundowns and the Blue Bulls, and is currently the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President.
To understand Motsepe’s rise to the top, one has to go back to his childhood, where he was exposed to his father’s business at a young age.
Motsepe was born on 28 January 1962 in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria. His dad is Augustine Butana Chaane Motsepe, chief of the Mmakau branch of the Tswana people.
Motsepe senior, a teacher by profession, owned businesses in the North West province popular among mine workers. He is also the co-founder of the Nafcoc Business Chamber.
Patrice Motsepe attended a Roman Catholic boarding school in the Eastern Cape. Throughout his youth, Motsepe worked at his father’s businesses.
This business experience and exposure to the mining industry would serve him well in his future endeavours.
After completing school, he completed a BA degree at the University of Swaziland and a law degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.
He joined the Bowman Gilfillan law firm in 1988 and became a partner in 1994, specialising in mining and business law.
In 1997, when gold prices were low, Motsepe ventured into mining by buying shafts from Anglo Gold and establishing African Rainbow Minerals. He continued to grow his mining business with a string of deals.
Five years after starting the company, Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals, which initially focussed on gold mining, was listed on the JSE.
More deals followed, including a merger with Harmony Gold Mining to form the world’s fifth-largest gold producer.
The share price showed strong growth, which made Motsepe one of South Africa’s richest people.
Following his success in the mining sector, Motsepe started African Rainbow Capital (ARC) in 2015 as an investment vehicle in businesses that deliver a strong return on equity.
Through ARC Investments, Motsepe has a shareholding in many of South Africa’s top financial, insurance, banking, telecoms, agricultural, and IT companies.
Motsepe’s love for sport resulted in his investment in Mamelodi Sundowns in 2003 and the Blue Bulls in 2019.
Commenting on these investments, Motsepe said he played football and rugby when he was in boarding school in the Eastern Cape. “So, I have a passion for football and rugby,” he said.
He added that sport brings people from different backgrounds‚ languages, and cultures together and unite the nation.
“In the context of the Bulls‚ rugby brings black and white South Africans together,” he said.
Motsepe’s investment in the Blue Bulls means he joined another billionaire, Johann Rupert, as a shareholder in the popular rugby franchise.
He also has a strong focus on philanthropic endeavours. In 2003, as part of The Giving Pledge, he formed the Motsepe Foundation, aiming to donate half his wealth during his lifetime.
The Motsepe Foundation aims to use the principle of ubuntu to uplift others.
Patrice Motsepe’s investments
To appreciate the scale of the business empire Motsepe has built over the last 24 years, a breakdown of his investments is valuable.
Companies in which Motsepe owns a shareholding, through his African Rainbow holding companies, include many of South Africa’s biggest brands.
The images below show companies and sports franchises in which Motsepe has a stake.
Companies in which Patrice Motsepe has a share
ARC Investments
African Rainbow Minerals
|Patrice Motsepe Shareholding
|Sports Franchises
|Sports
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|Blue Bulls
|Ubuntu-Botho Investments
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|ARC
|Asset Management
|Alexander Forbes
|Colourfield
|InFund Solutions
|Khumo Capital
|Lima Mbeu
|Portfolium
|QED
|Sanlam 3rd Party Asset Management
|Specialist
|A2X
|Alternative Prosperity
|Bravura
|Constellation Capital
|EdgeGrowth
|Ooba
|Sinayo
|Banking
|AI Fund
|TymeBank
|TymeGlobal
|Insurance
|African Rainbow Life
|EBS International
|LifeCheq
|Rand Mutual Holdings
|Capital Legacy
|Indwe
|Afrocentric
|National Health Services
|Smart Health Investments
|Agriculture
|Acorn Agri & Food
|RSA
|Subtropico
|Property
|ARC Real Estate
|ARC Property Development
|Barlow Park
|Majik
|Val de Vie
|Telecoms
|MetroFibre
|Rain
|BPO
|Autoboys
|Bluespec
|Capital Appreciation
|EOH
|GemCap
|Humanstate
|Mining, Construction, Energy
|Afrimat
|GAM
|Kropz Group
|LMF
|Other
|ARC Investments
|ARCH Emerging Markets Partners Limited
|Fledge Capital
|African Rainbow Minerals
|ARM Platinum
|Modikwa
|Two Rivers
|Nkomati
|ARM Ferrous
|Khumani
|Beeshoek
|Nchwaning
|Gloria
|Cato Ridge
|Cato Ridge Alloys
|Sakura
|Machadadorp
|ARM Coal
|PCB
|ARM Gold
|Harmony Gold
|African Rainbow Energy and Power
|AREP
|African Rainbow Energy and Power
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.