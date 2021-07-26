Amazon is looking for South Africans to work from home

Amazon is advertising new work-from-home positions in South Africa, which is suitable for people with a matric and a fibre connection.

Amazon is the world’s largest ecommerce player and one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of $1.84 trillion.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos as an online marketplace for books, it has grown to become a diversified company with operations across the globe.

Apart from its extensive ecommerce operations, it is now a prominent player in cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Amazon has a long history in South Africa, dating back to 2004 when Amazon Web Services (AWS) set up a development centre in Cape Town.

It grew its local presence in 2010 when it opened customer service operations in Cape Town. This division now employs thousands of individuals.

AWS opened an office in Johannesburg in 2015 and, two years later, the Amazon Global Network expanded to Africa through AWS Direct Connect.

A year ago, Amazon announced that it was hiring 3,000 new customer service jobs in South Africa.

These roles range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work from home and support Amazon customers in North America and Europe.

Amazon South Africa customer service director Andrew Raichlin said they are “thrilled with the talent in South Africa”.

The company is still recruiting new customer support and technical staff in its latest job advertisements in South Africa.

Many of these jobs are work-from-home customer service positions.

To qualify for these customer support jobs, candidates must have a matric and a year’s service industry experience.

They must also have intermediate computer knowledge and have a dedicated uncapped fibre line with a minimum speed of 10Mbps.

Amazon highlighted that people with ADSL lines, LTE, and Wi-Fi connections are not eligible for this role.

“Detailed proof of connectivity will be required. The internet account must be in your name and at your home address,” Amazon said.

Applicants should be prepared to work shifts, including overnight and on weekends.

South Africans who apply for jobs at Amazon can expect an intensive interview process. They will be expected to complete various assignments.

“These assessments can take up to 3 hours and are timed, so please start these assessments when you are ready and in an environment where you are able to focus on completing the assessment,” Amazon said.

According to people who have worked at Amazon South Africa, they had to complete a practical online assessment, followed by a similar assessment if they pass.

Candidates who qualify will then be invited to an online interview. If they progress, they will face an in-person interview which can last hours.

Work-from-home jobs at Amazon South Africa

The table below provides an overview of the work-from-home positions which Amazon South Africa currently advertises.

Jobs at Amazon South Africa Position Location Link Customer Service Associate South Africa (work from home) Details here CSMA

Virtual Communities Moderator South Africa (work from home) Details here CSKA

Virtual Communities Moderator South Africa (work from home) Details here CSTE

Virtual Communities Moderator South Africa (work from home) Details here CSTA

Virtual Communities Moderator South Africa (work from home) Details here Workflow Manager Cape Town (work from home now) Details here German Digital Customer Service Associate South Africa (work from home) Details here

