What’s Next – BCX’s Julian Liebenberg discusses integrated SD-WAN and cloud security

Julian Liebenberg is a leading ICT executive and the Chief of the Converged Communications Business unit at BCX.

Liebenberg has over three decades of experience in the ICT sector having served at numerous large-scale organisations across South Africa.

He has been working at BCX for 15 years where he took on numerous roles including Managing Executive: Special Projects, Managing Executive: International as well as Head of Commercial and Chief Revenue Officer for mid-market sales.

Liebenberg is an expert in contextualising large services-based deals in simple business language and matching complex solutions to business processes and objectives.

In this What’s Next interview, Liebenberg discusses how several enterprise network trends are combining and compelling businesses towards software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) and integrated cloud-based network security.

He explains that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in remote working becoming critical, necessitating network security upgrades to ensure networks and data are secured everywhere.

Liebenberg talks about the acceleration of digital transformation which drives SD-WAN adoption but also the need to secure those Internet underlay links and cloud accesses.

He mentions why cybersecurity should be a high priority and lays out why you need to plan your network migration to SD-WAN with cloud-based security controls in mind as an integrated architecture.

The full interview with Julian Liebenberg is embedded below.