Vestact CEO Paul Theron’s 3 simple investing rules

Vestact CEO Paul Theron has three simple rules for investing in the stock market — get in early, don’t trade, and ignore the financial news.

Vestact is an asset management company started by Theron in 2002 to look after money for private clients.

It manages clients’ investments in rands in Johannesburg, in US Dollars in New York, and offers individualised investment accounts.

Since 2003, the compound annual return of Vestact’s model Johannesburg portfolio is 13.8% — above the return on the JSE Alsi 40 over the same period of 12.5%.

The compound annual return of its New York portfolio in the last decade is 19.4% — significantly higher than the annual return of the S&P 500 over the same period of 11.6%.

Vestact has shown strong growth, and the total assets under management at the company in January 2021 were R6.35 billion.

Theron, who holds a Master’s degree in engineering from the University of Cape Town, has extensive investment experience.

Apart from his 17 years as an asset manager at Vestact, he was also the founder of South Africa’s first online stockbroker, Tradek, in 1996.

He recently provided three pointers about investing, which helped him to outperform the JSE Alsi 40 and S&P 500 for over a decade: