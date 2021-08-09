WeBuyCars deal approved

The Competition Tribunal has unconditionally approved the large merger between Transaction Capital and WeBuyCars, the regulator announced on Monday.

Transaction Capital will increase its shareholding in WeBuyCars through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Transaction Capital Motor Holdco (Pty) Ltd, giving it a controlling stake in the second-hand car company.

The deal received its final regulatory approval after the Competition Commission recommended on 23 July that the Tribunal approve the transaction without conditions.

Transaction Capital announced in May that it concluded agreements to increase its shareholding in WeBuyCars from 49.9% to 74.9%.

The remaining 25.1% of the shares in WeBuyCars will be held by the family trusts of the founding shareholders, Faan and Dirk van der Walt.

Transaction Capital said it expected the additional investment of 25% in WeBuyCars to add immediate value to the company, which comprises two divisions: SA Taxi and Transaction Capital Risk Services.

WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said they had been impressed with the insights of the directors appointed by Transaction Capital to the WeBuyCars board.

He added that there is a strong cultural fit between Transaction Capital and WeBuyCars.

“We have seen the operations of SA Taxi and believe that Transaction Capital has the necessary expertise to advance WeBuyCars’ vision of offering credit and insurance-related products to its customer base,” Van der Walt said.

In assessing the transaction, the Competition Tribunal said it considered the two parties’ activities in the following markets:

The market for used minibus taxis in South Africa as a whole and Gauteng.

The market for used light commercial vehicles in South Africa as a whole and Gauteng.

The market for used vehicles in South Africa as a whole and Gauteng.

The market for ancillary services — insurance products and services, stolen vehicle recovery services, and vehicle finance.

The Tribunal said it concluded that the transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa.

“Further, the merger does not raise any public interest concerns. The Tribunal has, therefore, approved the merger without conditions,” it stated.

The Competition Tribunal’s approval also comes after WeBuyCars announced plans to buy the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate.

According to WeBuyCars, the Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom, allowing people to view and test drive various vehicle brands under one roof.

The original vision for the Dome never materialised, and it became a multi-purpose entertainment venue over the years.

WeBuyCars said it intends to realise the original purpose of the Dome and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world.

The Dome will store approximately 1,500 vehicles, providing customers with a wide range of vehicle choices.

WeBuyCars currently has eight branches located nationally, of which four are in Gauteng. The newest branch, in Germiston, launched in June 2021.