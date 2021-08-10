New Takealot Group CEO announced

Takealot has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive officer, effective 1 October 2021.

Her appointment follows the announcement that Kim Reid will transition to chairman of the Takealot Group during the course of this year, where he will focus on the group’s longer-term growth ambitions.

Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director. She also previously worked at SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” said Mahlare.

“We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as Chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business,” said Kim Reid.

Along with Mahlare’s appointment, Takealot also appointed several other key executives:

Tessa Ackermann — Group Chief Financial Officer, Takealot.

Alex Wörz — CEO, Mr D Food, replacing Devin Sinclair.

Rayhaan Samsodien — CFO, Mr D Food.

Octavius Vermooten — CFO, Takealot.com.

Jurgen Hanekom — CFO, Superbalist.com.

Frederik Zietsman was previously appointed CEO of Takealot.com in April 2021.

“Seeing all the new appointments coming from within the group excites me as it points to the fact that the business creates opportunities for people to grow and progress,” said Mahlare.

“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business with much more to come,” said Bob van Dijk, the group CEO of Prosus and Naspers.