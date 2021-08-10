Woolworths launches tap-and-go shopping

Woolworths has announced the launch of a pilot Near Field Communications (NFC) system in several of its stores to allow customers to browse, try on, and order products by tapping their phones on NFC tags at various locations in-store.

“This latest addition, another first for South African retail, extends the retailer’s digital shopping capability by allowing customers to enjoy a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, in-store and online,” Woolworths said in a statement on Tuesday.

NFC is the same technology used in the banking industry’s tappable cards.

It facilitates wireless communication between your smartphone and a chip reader, which Woolworth said will augment and streamline the shopping experience.

The pilot launch will start in Woolworths’ beauty offering to bring to store the Virtual Try-On feature launched on the Woolworths website.

“During Covid-19, customers have been unable to use tester products in-store,” Woolworths stated.

“Now, by simply tapping their phones to an NFC tag in store, customers can quickly test products digitally and either purchase in-store or on their phones for delivery later,” said the retailer.

For stores that don’t stock the full range of beauty products, customers can access the full range of products online by tapping on NFC tags.

NFC tagging is currently in pilot in beauty stores at the V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Mall, and in WCellar stores in Nicolway and Sandton.

In addition to its NFC pilot, Woolworth also announced that customers can now rate and review products on the Woolworths website.

“The new Ratings & Reviews feature, as well as the recently launched Recommendations functionality, will enhance the customer shopping experience by introducing authentic peer-to-peer customer reviews, as well as AI-driven product personalisation and product recommendations,” said Woolworths.

This would help ensure that customers find exactly what they need, wherever they need it, the retailer stated.

“Ratings & Reviews are another way to listen to our customers to ensure we develop products that they love,” Woolworths said.

