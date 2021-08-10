New Google Cloud director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Google Cloud has appointed Niral Patel as its regional director in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Patel boasts 20 years of tech sales leadership.

He previously served as managing director for Oracle South Africa and held various leadership roles at Microsoft, IBM and Hitachi before that.

In his new position, Patel will be based in Johannesburg and be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s business across Sub-Saharan Africa.

His overall responsibility will be to drive the region’s sales strategy and continued development of its go-to-market sales operations.

In this role, he will be focused on supporting the growth and scale of Google Cloud customers across a variety of industries.

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Google Cloud managing director for Turkey, Middle East and Africa, said the company has seen strong customer momentum in Africa.

“Companies ranging from digital natives to large corporations are coming to us to help them digitally transform and reinvent their business models,” he stated.

“We are thrilled to have Niral join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth with our local teams, partners and customers. He brings a wealth of experience to the Google Cloud family.”

