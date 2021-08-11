Microsoft is hiring in South Africa

Microsoft is advertising many new positions in South Africa, including customer support, engineering, and security jobs.

Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen after they saw the potential to develop an implementation of BASIC for microcomputers.

The company got a huge boost when it partnered with IBM in 1980 to bundle an operating system, dubbed the Microsoft Disk Operating System (MS-DOS), with IBM computers. IBM paid Microsoft a royalty for every sale.

In 1981, IBM introduced its personal computer with Microsoft’s 16-bit operating system, MS-DOS 1.0.

Microsoft launched an early version of its Office suite of productivity applications in 1989 and launched Windows 3.0 a year later.

Over the next decade, Microsoft rapidly grew its market share in the home and business computing market through its Windows and Office products.

Today the company has many top-selling products and services, including Windows, Office, Xbox, and its Azure cloud services platform.

Microsoft has offices around the world and directly employs around 182,000 people.

In South Africa, Microsoft is based in Johannesburg. The newly renovated Microsoft South Africa offices house around 500 employees and features a gym, game rooms, and other amenities.

Microsoft South Africa partners with the public and private sectors to build and develop essential skills for the future.

Lillian Barnard, MD at Microsoft South Africa, said the most critical future skills in the next five years are digital, with data analysts, data scientists and machine learning specialists topping the list.

Microsoft is advertising numerous positions in South Africa, including customer support specialists, security experts, and engineers.

As part of its recruitment drive, Microsoft said it is on a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

“Our culture is centred on embracing a growth mindset, a theme of inspiring excellence, and encouraging teams and leaders to bring their best each day,” it said.

“In doing so, we create life-changing innovations that impact billions of lives around the world. You can help us to achieve our mission.”

The table below shows the positions which are currently available at Microsoft South Africa.