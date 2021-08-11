Order KFC on WhatsApp in South Africa

KFC South Africa has announced the launch of Chat Commerce which allows customers to place and pay for an order via WhatsApp.

The platform is automated and leverages natural language processing.

“As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations that high data costs can pose in transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this,” said Nicholas Duminy, digital and ecommerce director at KFC South Africa.

“For the first time ever in South Africa, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends, and then on the same channel, place your KFC order,” said Duminy.

“It all happens on WhatsApp and with payment options coming to this channel soon too, provides convenience like never before.”

Duminy said that connecting with, and catering to, the youth market in South Africa has always been a top priority for KFC.

WhatsApp chat ordering uses guided prompts, emoji-embedded facilitation, and natural language processing to guide customers through the ordering process.

All you have to do is answer the questions by replying with a number, a word or an emoji:

Add the KFC Chat-Order contact by clicking a link, scanning a QR code, or adding the number 087 153 1074 Send “Hi” to get started Select your order through texting replies that respond to questions posed Select the KFC restaurant that you want to collect your order from. At this stage WhatsApp ordering is available for ‘click and collect’ only Pay. While not yet available, consumers will soon also have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by inputting their card details but, for now, they pay at their selected store Collect order

“While currently the service is only available for Click and Collect, we have future plans to integrate delivery as part of this channel rollout,” said Duminy.

“Additionally, consumers will soon be able to also pay securely via WhatsApp.”