300 cellphones worth R280,000 stolen in brazen daylight robbery

Armed robbers attacked Ackermans at The Grove Mall and stole around 300 cellphones worth R280,000, the Pretoria Rekord reported.

The Grove Mall is located in Equestria, in the east of Pretoria.

Quoting Silverton police spokesperson Warrant Officer Isaac Mculu, the report stated that the robbery happened at approximately 10:50 on Wednesday morning.

Mculu said two men arrived at the store, and one of them drew a firearm and threatened one of the store’s employees.

They moved towards the cellphone cabinet, handed the staff a school bag, and told them to put all the cellphones in the bag.

The robbers also instructed staff to open the tills and made off with R3,000 in cash, Mculu said.

According to the report, the criminals then went to the back of the store, where they threatened the store manager and two colleagues.

They demanded that the manager open the cellphone safe, which he did.

With the phones and cash bagged, the suspects fled in a vehicle. Mculu said that no shots were fired, confirming a statement from the mall that no injuries were reported.

The robbery at Ackermans at The Grove Mall comes amid an increase in robberies in South Africa.

Crime statistics for the first quarter of 2021, presented by Police Minister Bheki Cele in May, showed that although there was an overall decline of 8.5% in contact crimes, robberies had increased.

Contact crimes include assault, sexual offences, common assault and robbery.

Robbery at residential premises increased by 7.6%, while robbery at non-residential premises increased by 2.8% during the quarter.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances declined by 7.9% during the quarter, while common robbery decreased by 22.1%.