Give us more money — Denel

Denel said it needs significant cash injections to support current operations and implement a new operating model.

The company released a statement yesterday promoting its new turnaround strategy to produce a “streamlined and refocused Denel”.

Denel’s interim CEO William Hlakoane said their restructuring plan would create a sustainable business and return the company to profitability within the next five years.

Hlakoane said they are determined to turn Denel around and repurpose it while retaining the core capabilities required to meet South Africa’s strategic security requirements.

The new plan includes creating two operating divisions instead of the current six. One division will focus on engineering, while the other will focus on manufacturing and maintenance.

The engineering division will merge Denel’s artillery, infantry and vehicle systems, missile and precision-guided munitions, and complex integrated systems businesses.

The company plans to offer its command and control, cybersecurity, and communications products in existing and new markets.

The maintenance and manufacturing division will focus on aeronautics, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and the production of small and medium calibre ammunition and combat vehicles.

Denel is planning to reduce its campuses and office space to cut costs.

Hlakoane said conservative estimates indicate that the sale of non-core or non-profit making assets will realise value of about R1.5 billion over the next five years.

Like all other struggling state-owned enterprises, Denel said they wanted more money before they can do what they need to save the company.

“There is an immediate need for significant cash injections to support current operations and implement the new operating model,” said Hlakoane.

“Although some of these activities are at an advanced stage, we do acknowledge that it will take some time to sell these assets while the payment of legacy debt and the requirements for liquidity are immediate.”

“It is imperative for Denel to continue executing programmes in order generate cash to pay salaries and other operational requirements whilst driving these strategic actions.”

He said notwithstanding the critical skills Denel has lost because they could not pay salaries, the priority will be to rebuild these skills sets over time while maintaining the skills currently in the company.

“Denel of the future will have to be globally competitive, therefore it is critical that we are able to attract the next generation of engineers, designers, scientists and technicians,” he said.

The request for more funding comes after Denel has already received R2.3 billion in government bailouts since 2019.

Despite these bailouts, the meltdown at Denel continued. It has debt of around R3.5 billion and cumulative losses of nearly R5 billion over the last few years.

Revenue has plummeted from R8.2 billion in 2015/6 to R2.4 billion in 2019/2020.

It is not clear why another bailout will change anything at Denel.

Now read: Meltdown at Denel