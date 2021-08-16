Amazon looking for tech-savvy South Africans who can work from home

Amazon is advertising work-from-home positions for virtual technical support associates in South Africa.

The company explained that technical support associates are a critical part of Amazon’s mission to deliver timely, accurate and professional customer service.

“Your mission will be to provide outstanding customer and technical support for Amazon customers in regards to digital devices and platforms,” it said.

“If you enjoy sharing your technical knowledge, problem-solving, are passionate about new technologies, and can do this always with a friendly tone, this is the job for you.”

The position is only available to South African citizens or people with permanent residency in the country.

Virtual technical support associates are expected to work from a home location, approved for all scheduled hours.

It is the responsibility of the associates to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity and a work-like environment at home.

A dedicated 10Mbps uncapped fibre connection is required for this position. LTE lines are not suitable for this work.

Applicants who are successful can expect to work shifts. These are either 4 days, 10 hours per shift or 5 days, 8 hours per shift.

As associates support the North America and UK markets, most of the shifts are overnight.

To qualify for the position, applicants should have at least an NQF level 4 qualification or higher — basically a matric — and 3 months of work experience in any environment.

They should also have a good command of English and the ability to navigate the Internet, email, and chat to customers via Instant Messenger tools.

The virtual technical support associate job is not the only work-from-home position Amazon is advertising in South Africa.

Amazon is also looking for customer service associates and virtual community moderators in South Africa.

The customer service associates assist Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk retail customers from the USA or Europe to resolve their problems.

The typical customer-facing queries and problems are account and billing queries and tracking their retail orders.

Associates communicate with customers via phone, email, and chat, so a suitable home office with uninterrupted internet connectivity and a quiet work area is required.

Virtual community moderators, in turn, moderate customer reviews and respond to email queries.

“As a moderator, you will guard against inappropriate content and off-topic content to preserve trust among shoppers,” Amazon said.

The table below provides an overview of the work-from-home positions which Amazon is currently advertising in South Africa.