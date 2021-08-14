Best tech jobs — with salaries

Glassdoor has released a list of the Best Jobs in America in 2021, based on salary, the number of job openings, and job satisfaction.

While this list is aimed at Americans, it is interesting for South Africans as it is likely to have overlaps in terms of job satisfaction and relative salaries.

“Using Glassdoor’s unique data on jobs and companies, we compiled a list of the best jobs to help people find jobs they’ll love,” Glassdoor said.

“To ensure each of the best jobs were relevant career options during the pandemic, each job had at least 2,000 openings on Glassdoor.”

The Best Jobs in America for 2021 list is based on three major factors relevant to job seekers:

Salary — The median base salary reported on Glassdoor over the past year.

— The median base salary reported on Glassdoor over the past year. Job Openings — The number of U.S. job openings.

— The number of U.S. job openings. Job Satisfaction — The overall job satisfaction rating (on a scale of 1.0= bad job to 5.0= best job) by actual employees working in these roles over the past year.

Many of the best jobs in the United States are technology positions like Java developers in the top spot and data scientists in second.

The list of the top tech jobs, with salaries, are listed below.

Top tech jobs in the United States Rank Job Title Median Salary Job Satisfaction 1 Java Developer $90,830 4.2 2 Data Scientist $113,736 4.1 3 Enterprise Architect $131,361 4.0 4 DevOps Engineer $110,003 4.0 5 Information Security Engineer $110,000 4.0 6 Mobile Engineer $94,301 4.1 7 Software Engineer $110,245 3.8 8 Front End Engineer $81,360 4.0 9 Salesforce Developer $89,098 4.2 10 Automation Engineer $86,445 4.1 11 Back End Engineer $90,757 4.3 12 Machine Learning Engineer $104,837 4.1 13 Solutions Engineer $90,942 4.2 14 Cloud Engineer $105,565 3.9 15 UX Designer $90,881 4.0 16 Scrum Master $105,000 4.0

