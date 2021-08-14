Most wanted tech skills in South Africa — and how much you can earn

Demand for skills in information and communication technology (ICT) fields has increased by around 60% since January 2021, the CareerJunction Index for July 2021 shows.

The CareerJunction Index (CJI) represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by analysing the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market.

The CJI analysis is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website.

According to CareerJunction, around 3,000 recruiters in South Africa advertise positions to millions of registered job seekers on its platform.

The index found that demand for labour decreased by 6% during July while job search activity showed no significant change.

The CJI settled at 94 index points, indicating increased competition in the job search market.

Despite the overall decline in demand for labour in South Africa, vacancies in the ICT sector have increased substantially in the past seven months.

The index showed that Information Technology is the industry where the demand for skills is highest.

CareerJunction said that an overview of vacancy levels across various sectors, indicated by the demand chart below, shows where most employment occurs.

“The IT, business & management and finance sectors are undoubtedly the most sought-after sectors, followed by the sales, admin, office & support and architecture & engineering sectors, among others listed,” it stated.

Similarly, the supply chart below shows the relative numbers of job seekers across various sectors.

Where supply outstrips demand, it leads to a competitive environment for job seekers.

CareerJunction’s report also showed that ICT-related posts were “July’s hot jobs” — positions that have seen a recent spike in demand.

The following table summarises the trending jobs and the average cost-to-company monthly salary ranges being advertised for intermediate-level positions.

CareerJunction Trending Jobs Position Gauteng Western Cape KwaZulu-Natal Systems/Network Administration R35,265–R47,947 R30,133–R43,256 R25,920–R30,640 Team leader & Supervisor R26,302–R33,532 R22,957–R29,126 R19,357–R29,676 Business Analysis R45,277–R58,545 R40,498–R53,365 No information available.

Now read: Jobs bloodbath in South Africa