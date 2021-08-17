South African company whose share price increased by 1,700% in 15 months

Leatt Corporation is a great South African business success story. It is a global powerhouse in protective wearables and has seen strong growth over the last year.

The Leatt story began in 2001 when Dr Christopher Leatt witnessed the death of a fellow motorcycle rider.

Following this accident, Leatt began research and development of a device to protect riders from the effects of catastrophic neck injuries.

Leatt filed his first patents in 2003, and soon thereafter, the Leatt-Brace was developed in Cape Town.

BMW engineers tested the Leatt-Brace at their facility in Munich, Germany, and the first production units were sold in late 2006.

The Leatt-Brace was an instant hit, winning numerous awards, including the TW MX product of the year, the RacerX product of the decade, and Dirt Bike Magazine’s product of the year.

In 2013, Leatt Corporation launched the C-Frame knee brace. Since then, it extended its range to helmets, body armour, elbow guards, and hydration systems.

Leatt Corporation’s products are the preferred protective equipment for many motorcyclists and mountain bikers around the world.

It has warehouses, a distribution office in California for the North American market, and a global network of distributors to serve its clients.

Research and development still occurs at Leatt Corporation’s headquarters in Cape Town, while production is based predominantly in China.

The company boasts hundreds of patents worldwide, including South Africa, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Leatt Corporation has done a great job to diversify the company. Only 3% of revenue comes from South Africa, and its Leatt-Brace neck protector only accounts for 10% of sales.

Leatt Corporation has shown exceptional growth in recent years. In 2020, it generated $38.6 million in revenue with a net income of $4.4 million.

Last week, the company released its latest quarterly results. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $14.3 million, up 106%, compared to $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $3.1 million, up 246%, compared to $908,820 for the second quarter of 2020.

These strong results have helped Leatt Corporation’s share price increase from $1.58 on 9 April 2020 to $27.00 on 16 August 2021.

According to Finding Moats, the company had $16 million in revenue and 55 employees worldwide in 2016. At the end of this year, it will exceed $50 million in revenue with a workforce of 87 people.

“Although the brand is still young, it is starting to be recognized by consumers,” Finding Moats said.

“With growth outpacing the industry, Leatt is beginning to gain ground against established and long-standing brands such as Bell, EVS Sports, Alpinestars and Fox.”

The chart below shows the Leatt Corporation share price over the last year.

