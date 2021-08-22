Liquid Intelligent Technologies work-from-home plan

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa CEO Deon Geyser said remote and hybrid work is the future, and the right digital strategy is the key to success.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies to adapt to a changing work environment with many employees working from home.

The impact of the pandemic and lockdowns raised the question of whether the workplace will ever return to normal.

Even with vaccinations increasing, many companies indicated that their workers would only return to the office a few days per week. This is also how Geyser expects it to play out.

He told MyBroadband as circumstances around the pandemic evolve, and the safety levels in office spaces improve, they envision a hybrid model as the best approach.

In March 2020, Liquid Intelligent Technologies initiated work-from-home policies to ensure that its employees can work from their homes and continue to do so.

Provision has also been made to accommodate employees who may require attendance at the office from time to time.

This strategy has worked well. “We have seen productivity increase in the last 18 months, and it is encouraging to see our teams continue to work effectively remotely,” said Geyser.

“While several employees might prefer to come back into the office, our offices will be open, and employees are welcome to return, subject to the prescribed safety protocols.”

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has not decided whether it will require employees to be vaccinated to return to the office.

“It is still very early to make assumptions around a post-vaccination world in South Africa,” said Geyser.

“The results of most of the population receiving their vaccines have been positive in international markets like US and UK. We will need to see the same results replicated locally to make any decision.”

