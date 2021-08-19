Orderin launches online shopping delivery service

Food delivery app Orderin has relaunched as a delivery-as-a-service platform for businesses, with the goal to give retailers the power to move online and deliver goods in minutes without the costs of building and owning all the infrastructure needed to do so.

With plans of a phased expansion to its suite of on-demand services, Orderin believes it will be able to target the broader ecommerce space and service clients in food and beverage, retail, wholesale, pharmaceuticals and many more sectors.

It aims to not only operate in South Africa but also “further afield”.

“While South Africa saw massive e-commerce growth through the course of 2020, it’s still a ‘winner-takes-most’ environment,” said incoming Orderin CEO Thembani Biyam.

“As the first company to have introduced on-demand delivery locally, we wanted to change that and empower businesses across a variety of industries, by providing them with industry-leading solutions that create best-in-class online retail experiences for their customers,” said Biyam.

Orderin said that several major brands have already benefited from its expertise including McDonald’s and Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay’s recently rebranded ASAP app — formerly known as Bottles — was a partnership between the retailer and Orderin.

Orderin said it was able to help the supermarket chain scale online deliveries to four times their initial size, within just one month of their pivot to grocery delivery.

“Pick n Pay and Orderin have walked this journey together from Bottles’ early days, immediately pivoting to ensure that we were able to deliver in the initial hard lockdown. It is exciting to us that both businesses get to walk the next step of our respective journeys together,” Biyam stated.