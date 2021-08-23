FSCA suspends ZAR X exchange licence

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has suspended the exchange licence of ZAR X effective from 16:00 on Friday, 20 August 2021.

ZAR X is allowed to operate as an exchange to give effect to transactions in progress or otherwise not finalised at the date of suspension but may not allow further trading or accept new issuers to its list.

The suspension resulted from ZARX’s non-compliance regarding the liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange.

As part of the conditions of the suspension, ZAR X is required to immediately inform all affected persons that its licence was suspended, including:

Issuers with listed securities on its exchange

Authorised users of its exchange

Investors;

Appointed central securities depositories

ZAR X must also provide the FSCA with weekly progress reports.

“We don’t take this regulatory action lightly, given its impact,” said FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana.

“Our view, however, is that this is a necessary step to safeguard market integrity and the interest of issuers and the broader investing public. This is the cornerstone of our mandate as the FSCA.”

The suspension will remain in effect until either ZAR X rectifies its non-compliance with the capital adequacy requirements to the satisfaction of the FSCA and the Prudential Authority, or the FSCA makes a final decision on the cancellation of ZAR X’s exchange licence.

The FSCA said it intends to proceed, three months after the date of suspension, with the cancellation of ZAR X’s exchange licence should it fail to rectify its non-compliance with the capital adequacy requirements.