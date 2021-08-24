Takealot’s incredible year

Takealot had an incredible year. It increased revenues by 65% to R8.7 billion, grew the company to 4,000 employees, supports 15,000 drivers, and has 4,500 sellers on its marketplace.

Speaking to The Money Show, outgoing CEO Kim Reid said 2020 started off poorly — with a ban on most ecommerce activities when the first Covid-19 lockdown regulations were implemented.

After the market was opened following lobbying from Takealot and other ecommerce players, demand for online shopping reached record highs.

People were looking for safe and effective ways to do their shopping, and Takealot was top of most people’s lists.

Reid said their growth remains strong, albeit not at the same levels seen last year. There is also a lot of scope for further growth in South Africa.

“Before Covid, online retail started off between 1.2% and 1.3% of total retail. By March 2021, we were looking at 2.6%,” said Reid.

“We were only predicting around 3% to 4% of total retail in the next five to seven years. We are now looking at 8% to 8.5%.”

While online retail remains a small part of total retail, it is growing fast and is playing a bigger role in the country’s economy.

Takealot’s growth over the last decade illustrates the potential ecommerce holds in the South African economy.

The company started off with 25 employees and 400 drivers when it launched in June 2011 and had no marketplace for third-party sellers.

Today, Takealot boasts 4,000 employees, supports 15,000 drivers and has 4,500 sellers on its marketplace.

“It all adds up to economic growth in the country,” said Reid.

He added that Takealot is now a much better company than what it was a decade ago with improved service levels and better choices.

“If you look at our stats for October, November, and December 2020, they were better than we ever had before,” Reid said. “So, operationally, we are in a good space.”

Commenting on Takealot’s plan to enter Africa, he said the ambition to become an African champion remains, but the opportunity should be taken at the right time.

“We will look at Africa as soon as we have done what we should be doing in South Africa,” Reid said. “There is a heck of an opportunity here. You just have to look at the numbers.”

Takealot has a particularly strong focus on being an enabler of ecommerce in South Africa.

“As we enable sellers on our platform and franchisees on our delivery network, we are creating jobs,” he said.