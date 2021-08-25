Massmart in negotiations to buy OneCart to boost ecommerce

Massmart has entered into negotiations to buy OneCart, a fast-moving consumer goods marketplace and logistics platform.

Massmart, which owns Makro, Game, and Builders, has been investing in its ecommerce operations to take on Takealot. Acquiring OneCart will help to bolster its ecommerce capabilities.

OneCart partners with leading retailers in South Africa to enable fast, flexible and efficient online sales and home delivery to consumers across the country.

The platform provides access to products across the dry grocery, frozen and fresh foods, liquor, baby, health and beauty, household and pet supplies categories.

These products are made available to consumers via a single shopping interface.

OneCart’s partners include Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Makro, Jacksons, Food Lover’s Market, Mr Pet, Clicks, and Dis-Chem.

“In keeping with our strategy to invest in and accelerate its ecommerce presence, this potential acquisition will allow us to further expand our capabilities in the fast-growing on-demand delivery segment,” Massmart said.

Massmart added that it would continue to support the independent retailer marketplace model of OneCart.

“Massmart is currently in the process of negotiating and finalizing transaction documentation,” the company said.

“Negotiations are at an advanced stage, and Massmart is hopeful of concluding discussions in the coming weeks pending finalisation of a few key matters.”