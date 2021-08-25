TV sales hammered after looting in South Africa

South African tech sales have slumped in the aftermath of rampant looting and riots in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

This is according to a GfK Lighthouse study on the impact of the unrest on technical goods sales in South Africa, which found that sales of TVs and fridges, in particular, had declined in the week of 8 to 15 August 2021.

GfK’s market performance index uses point-of-sale data to benchmark weekly sales of key technical consumer goods categories following the unrest against average weekly sales in the first half of the year.

Head of Market Insights at GfK South Africa, Nicolet Pienaar, said the technical consumer goods market was still feeling the aftereffects of the looting.

“While KwaZulu-Natal is seeing encouraging recovery in sales of IT and telecoms products — perhaps due to consumers wanting to keep safe and stay home — we’re seeing countrywide week-on-week declines in fridge, televisions and washing machine sales,” Pienaar said.

“This is the direct result of the destruction of key manufacturing facilities as well as the ransacking of inventory from warehouses in KwaZulu-Natal, compounding existing component and product shortages due to Covid-19.”

The index indicated the overall technical goods retail performance in KwaZulu-Natal has not returned to its pre-unrest levels.

“Across all 12 product categories tracked in the index, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14.8% of the total South African market in the 8–15 August week, still 2.2 percentage points below its usual contribution,” GfK Lighthouse said.

Among their many targets, looters ransacked and damaged a major LG factory, a critical distribution centre used by Samsung, and several Makro and Game stores that held stock of various tech appliances.

They literally just looted the LG Factory.

The index showed that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were underperforming against their benchmark and the other provinces.

TV sales in the country were 15 index points higher than the average week. However, this was a week-on-week decline of 11 points, and KwaZulu-Natal was 21 index points behind the average week.

Sales of laptops also declined 13 index points week-on-week and were 36 index points below the average week.

On the positive side, smartphone sales outperformed the total basket by 8 index points.

Pienaar said this rapid recovery in KwaZulu-Natal could be attributed to how fast mass-market retailers returned to trading after the looting.

In contrast, routers are mostly sold through network operators, which have not managed to get their franchise stores up and running quickly.

The week was also the third after the looting that fridges saw a week-on-week decline in index points while washing machines declined 21 index points with the steepest drop in the seven provinces largely unaffected by the unrest.

Curiously, hot beverage makers were up 84 index points above the average, with a solid performance from KwaZulu-Natal.

“This trend has been evident since the week after the riots,” GfK Lighthouse said.

Other product categories like washing machines, printers, media tablets and vacuum cleaners performed at or above the weekly benchmark.

