Lift Premium launched — but it will cost you

Budget airline Lift has announced the launch of its Premium ticket class aimed at business travellers and frequent flyers willing to pay more for extra comfort and service.

“Our teams have worked to reconfigure our first three rows to create a Premium section‚ with special attention to detail‚ space and convenience — ideal for business travellers and frequent flyers alike,” Lift’s website states.

“When we say extra legroom‚ we mean it,” Lift said.

The airline said it offers “market-leading legroom” across all domestic flights and that it has created wider seating and converted the middle seat into an additional tray table.

This way, Lift Premium guarantees a reclining window or aisle seat.

The new premium ticket class from Lift offers the following features:

2×7kg hand baggage

2×23kg checked baggage

Additional special / sporting equipment bag

Free seat selection

Extra legroom

Seat recline

No middle seat — Guaranteed window or aisle

Unlimited flight changes

No penalty fees (fare difference may apply)

Full refund to Lift Wallet

Dedicated check-in area

Vida voucher

Fast-track security

Priority Boarding

Lounge access

Priority baggage

Onboard refreshment

These extras come with a hefty price tag, as shown in the table below for a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town on 11 October, with a return on 17 October.

The earliest flights were selected for the comparison below.