Altron Nexus announces new managing director

Altron has announced the appointment of Kennedy Chinganya as managing director for Altron Nexus, with effect from 1 September 2021. He succeeds Mark Harris, who will now handle special projects until the end of November 2021.

Chinganya joined Altron Rest of Africa in August 2018 as the finance director.

He was responsible for implementing financial governance across Africa and the Middle East with a key focus on Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, Middle East, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

He moved to Altron Nexus as finance director in March 2019.

“Kennedy has proven himself since he joined us, and we are pleased to be able to promote such talent from within Altron,” said group chief executive officer Mteto Nyati.

Chinganya has worked in the information and communication technology industry for more than 20 years.

He started in IBM where he worked for over 10 years in various positions, the last being the group chief accountant and treasurer for IBM sub-Saharan Africa.

After IBM, Kennedy moved to Microsoft South Africa where he started as finance controller for the enterprise partner group division.

At Microsoft, he moved to the role of marketing and operations finance controller before leaving to join MTN as the finance group general manager for its enterprise business unit across the MTN group.

MTN seconded him to take up an assignment in Kenya as managing director for MTN business enterprise in the country.

Chinganya is a chartered accountant and a member of the UK’s Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA-UK) and the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).

He holds a Bridging Programme in the Theory of Accounting from the University of Johannesburg and a National Diploma in Accountancy.

