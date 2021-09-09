The quick way South African techies can get a UK visa

South Africans who want to move to the UK could qualify for its Global Talent visa, provided they work in a digital technology field.

The UK is a popular destination for South Africans who wish to work abroad temporarily or emigrate permanently.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted many people’s plans to move to other countries, Sable International reports that there were still 4,012 applications for work visas granted to South Africans in 2020.

This is much lower than in previous years, likely because South Africans are prohibited from travelling to the UK as South Africa has been placed on the country’s red list for travel.

However, the South African government has been lobbying the UK government to remove it, so the situation could change in the coming weeks, particularly given that the vaccination rollout has picked up the pace and daily infections have gradually declined.

The Global Talent visa affords South Africans who are leaders or potential leaders with technical or business skills in the digital technology sector the opportunity to get a work visa faster than using conventional approaches.

Examples of fields that qualify for the visa are financial technology (fintech), gaming, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

This visa offers those looking to work in the UK many benefits, including:

No job offer is needed to get the visa.

Choose how long your visa is valid for, up to 5 years.

Be an employee, self-employed and a director of a company.

Change or stop doing your job without telling the Home Office.

Bring your partner and children with you as your dependents, if they’re eligible.

Travel abroad and return to the UK.

No language or minimum salary eligibility requirements.

Should your visa be approved and you move to the UK, it can be renewed as many times as you like if you meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition, you can apply to settle permanently after three years if you are applying as a leader or five years if you are a potential leader.

To get the Global Talent Visa, you will first have to apply for an endorsement, which costs £456 (R8,938).

Tech Nation will review your application and will usually provide a decision within 5-8 weeks. Special applications that qualify for a “fast track” will get a response in three weeks.

In addition, you will have to apply for the Global Talent visa, which costs £152 (R2,980) and takes around 3 weeks to process.

To save time, you can do this in conjunction with the endorsement application.

Should you apply for both simultaneously and your endorsement is refused, you will get your visa application fee back, minus £25 (R490).

For each partner or child in the application, an additional £608 (R11,920) will have to be paid.

In addition to these costs, a healthcare surcharge of £624 per year per person will apply.

The table below shows the total cost of the application for two people on a three-year visa.