Game extends discounts for vaccinated South Africans

General goods retailer Game has extended its Vaccination Appreciation Wednesday campaign, which offers a 10% discount to customers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Game’s head of marketing, Katherine Madley, said the retailer had received “positive feedback and uptake” on the campaign from its customers since its launch on 18 August.

Therefore, the retailer decided to extend the promotion until 27 October 2021.

Game said that an average of 9% of its customers made use of the 10% in-store discount for vaccinated persons on Wednesdays.

“Consumers in Gauteng and Western Cape have shown the most interest in the discount,” it added.

Both fully and partially vaccinated South Africans are eligible for 10% off their purchase of up to R10,000 at Game.

To do so, they must produce their ID and proof of vaccination at one of Game’s 118 stores on a Wednesday.

Consumers are also able to redeem their 10% discount multiple times during the campaign.

Game’s announcement comes as the government is set to launch a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate in the coming days.

The Health Department’s Nicholas Crisp has told MyBroadband the solution will include a QR code which can be loaded onto a smartphone or printed on paper.

It can then be presented as valid proof of Covid-19 vaccination to gain entry to events that could require mandatory vaccination, such as sports or music festivals.

The certificate will be available to anyone whose personal information is reflected in the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) system.

