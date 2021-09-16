Amazon offering more than 150 jobs in South Africa

Amazon is offering 154 jobs in South Africa across various fields, including software development, customer service, IT, and data science.
The tech giant has been expanding rapidly in the country over the last few years.
In June 2020, it announced it was hiring for 3,000 customer service jobs, a move that would take the company’s total South African workforce to 7,000.
But Amazon has a much longer history in the country, dating back to 2004.
This was when South African Chris Pinkham and his team started developing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), a core component of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows users to rent secure and resizable compute capacity in the cloud.
The Amazon EC2 team’s success was key to growing AWS to the largest cloud service provider in the world.
Amazon also opened a customer service operation in Cape Town in 2010. This division currently employs thousands of individuals.
In 2015, AWS opened an office in Johannesburg and in 2018, it launched Amazon CloudFront locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2020, Amazon launched an AWS region in Cape Town.
The company is now planning to build large new headquarters in River Club, Cape Town.
Jobs being advertised by Amazon include 152 full-time vacancies and 2 seasonal positions.
The vast majority of these offers are in the fields of software development, operations, IT, support engineering, and customer service.
Most of the positions are based in Cape Town, with a few work-from-home opportunities also available. The latter requires having a fast fibre Internet connection.
The three most recent vacancies were posted in September. They were for a Technical Customer Service Associate, Customer Support Specialist for Kindle Direct Publishing, and Program Manager for AWS Talent Pipeline.
The table below provides an overview of some of the latest positions available from Amazon in South Africa.
The total number of available vacancies in each category is shown in brackets. For the full list of vacancies, visit this page.
|Amazon jobs in South Africa
|Jobs
|Application link
|Software development (49)
|Software Development Engineer Graduate
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer Internship
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Software Development Engineer – EC2 CDA (Level 5)
|Click here for details
|Senior Software Development Engineer – EC2 Placement
|Click here for details
|Operations, IT, & Support Engineering (45)
|Intern Cloud Support Associate
|Click here for details
|Support Operations Manager – VLS
|Click here for details
|Cloud Support Engineer- Security
|Click here for details
|Data Centre Technician
|Click here for details
|Graduate Cloud Support Associate – South Africa
|Click here for details
|Customer Service (26)
|Technical Customer Service Associate
|Click here for details
|Customer Support Specialist – Kindle Direct Publishing
|Click here for details
|CSBR Assoc Communities – Work from Home
|Click here for details
|Customer Service Associate (various languages)
|Click here for details
|Support Specialist
|Click here for details
|Human Resources (8)
|Recruiting Manager – Tech, AWS Utility Computing
|Click here for details
|AWS Technical Sourcing Recruiter – 12 Month FTC
|Click here for details
|Technical Recruiter, AWS Utility Computing
|Click here for details
|Recruiter, AWS Early Career Talent EMEA
|Click here for details
|AWS Technical Sourcer Recruiter
|Click here for details
|Sales, Advertising & Account Management (4)
|Technical Business Development Manager (AWS Training)
|Click here for details
|Technical Customer Service Specialist
|Click here for details
|Technical Customer Service Specialist (English & German)
|Click here for details
|Enterprise Account Manager – South Africa
|Click here for details
|Solutions Architect (4)
|Technical Account Manager (EMEA)
|Click here for details
|Senior Technical Account Manager (EMEA)
|Click here for details
|Cloud Infrastructure Architect
|Click here for details
|Senior Consultant, Database Migrations
|Click here for details
|Project/Program/Product Management – Non-tech (3)
|Program Manager, AWS Talent Pipeline
|Click here for details
|Business Operations Manager
|Click here for details
|Senior Consultant, Advisory
|Click here for details
|Data Science (2)
|Senior Consultant, Data Analytics
|Click here for details
|Senior Data Engineer – EC2 Capacity Data Analytics
|Click here for details
|Systems, Quality & Security Engineering (2)
|Systems Development Engineer
|Click here for details
|Senior Security Engineer, Threat Research Team
|Click here for details
|Others (7)
|Senior Partner Development Manager, Telco
|Click here for details
|Data Centre Security Manager
|Click here for details
|AWS Technical Instructor
|Click here for details
|Regional Marketing Lead – Sub Saharan Africa
|Click here for details
|Regional Safety Engineer
|Click here for details
|Senior Product Manager Technical, AWS Support
|Click here for details
|Senior Applied Scientist
|Click here for details
