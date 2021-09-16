Amazon offering more than 150 jobs in South Africa

Amazon is offering 154 jobs in South Africa across various fields, including software development, customer service, IT, and data science.

The tech giant has been expanding rapidly in the country over the last few years.

In June 2020, it announced it was hiring for 3,000 customer service jobs, a move that would take the company’s total South African workforce to 7,000.

But Amazon has a much longer history in the country, dating back to 2004.

This was when South African Chris Pinkham and his team started developing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), a core component of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows users to rent secure and resizable compute capacity in the cloud.

The Amazon EC2 team’s success was key to growing AWS to the largest cloud service provider in the world.

Amazon also opened a customer service operation in Cape Town in 2010. This division currently employs thousands of individuals.

In 2015, AWS opened an office in Johannesburg and in 2018, it launched Amazon CloudFront locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2020, Amazon launched an AWS region in Cape Town.

The company is now planning to build large new headquarters in River Club, Cape Town.

Jobs being advertised by Amazon include 152 full-time vacancies and 2 seasonal positions.

The vast majority of these offers are in the fields of software development, operations, IT, support engineering, and customer service.

Most of the positions are based in Cape Town, with a few work-from-home opportunities also available. The latter requires having a fast fibre Internet connection.

The three most recent vacancies were posted in September. They were for a Technical Customer Service Associate, Customer Support Specialist for Kindle Direct Publishing, and Program Manager for AWS Talent Pipeline.

The table below provides an overview of some of the latest positions available from Amazon in South Africa.

The total number of available vacancies in each category is shown in brackets. For the full list of vacancies, visit this page.