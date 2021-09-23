Altron’s R245-million Lawtrust deal gets green light

Altron says it has created Africa’s largest security services after the Competition Tribunal approved its R245-million acquisition of digital signature services company Lawtrust from Etion.

The JSE-listed Altron previously acquired identity management company Ubusha Technologies in 2019 to form Altron Security.

“Ubusha formed the foundation of Altron Security. It has proven to be a great acquisition as customers accelerated their digital transformation due to Covid-19,” said Altron group chief executive Mteto Nyati.

“The acquisition of Lawtrust positions Altron Security as a one-stop-shop for all that is digital and information security.”

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and cyber information security solutions company that provides solutions used to verify the authenticity of digital identities and counterparty systems in transactions, data encryption, digital signatures, and biometrics.

Lawtrust provides services to over 500 customers in the private and public sectors and is an internationally certified Certificate Authority to provide publicly trusted digital certificates and digital signatures.

Altron Security is also establishing a local presence in the United Kingdom, the company stated.

