FlySafair launches Mauritius route — how it compares to British Airways and Emirates

FlySafair’s fares on its newly-announced route between Johannesburg and Mauritius are among the cheapest currently on the market, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Considering that it is a direct flight, rather than requiring a detour and lengthy lay-over, FlySafair’s new route to Mauritius will be quite attractive to South African holidaymakers.

FlySafair announced its first international route with a twice-weekly service between OR Tambo International Airport and Mauritius today.

It will begin operating the new route on 11 December 2021 using its existing Boeing 737–800 aircraft.

“In just about 7 years we’ve managed to gain a fairly strong footprint in the South African domestic market,” said FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie.

“Finally breaking beyond local borders is an exciting milestone for us.”

Mauritius granted FlySafair the rights to operate flights to the country in December of 2020, but the second and third wave of the Covid–19 pandemic halted launch plans.

Flight FA800 will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 09h00 and arrive in Mauritius at 15h15 (local time) on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

On return, Flight FA801 will depart Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport at 16h15 and land at 18h30 (SA time) on the same days.

Total flight times will be approximately 4 hours, and flights will be direct with no stops.

Airfares on the new route will start from R4,950 and go on sale today (28 September 2021).

Standard fares include a 20kg checked luggage allowance, and customers will have the option to add extras like pre-selected seats, priority boarding, and extra luggage.

FlySafair will also offer Business Class seats on these flights where middle seats between aisle and window passengers are blocked.