Get a job at Amazon in South Africa

Amazon has been leveraging South African talent in its workforce for some time now, having announced it was hiring for 3,000 customer service jobs in June 2020.

Currently, the company is advertising more than 130 positions in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) divisions.

The positions are aimed at recent graduates, early career professionals, and advanced career professionals in South Africa, with varying technical qualifications required.

Amazon’s history in the country dates back to 2004 when South African Chris Pinkham’s team began the development of EC2 — the foundation of AWS.

AWS opened offices in Johannesburg in 2015, and Amazon has plans to build a new headquarters in River Club, Cape Town.

The AWS and EC2 jobs advertised are permanent positions, excluding the internship and graduate programmes, and are located in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Several vacancies within AWS were published as recently as last week and included Associate Profession Services Consultant, Software Development Engineer – EC2 API Border, and Associate Solutions Architect positions.

Some of the most recent positions at AWS are summarised in the table below. You can find all Amazon vacancies in South Africa here.

The positions are divided by job category within AWS, and the number of vacancies for each is shown in brackets.