These are the most valuable tech skills in South Africa

There is a substantial skills gap in the South African ICT industry, according to a 2021 skills survey from Wits University’s Johannesburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) in partnership with the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

The survey — aimed at assessing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on working conditions and skills supply in the country — found that the skills gap in the ICT industry persists.

“From the practitioners’ perspective, the skills gaps are real, measured in thousands locally and millions globally,” said Adrian Schofield, production consultant at the IITPSA.

“We are still not seeing sufficient numbers coming through the skills pipeline.”

Schofield highlighted the most sought after skills mentioned in the survey, which include:

Information security/cyber security

Big data design/analytics

DevOps

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

Application development

Data management

Test automation/performance testing

Internet of Things

Connectivity

A “Skills Gap” refers to a situation in which workers are not entirely capable of performing specific tasks within their occupation.

“One of the biggest challenges with regards to skills gaps is the increased utilisation of latest technologies in the sector,” the JCSE-IITPSA report said.

The survey also found close to 10,000 vacancies in the local Media Information and Communication Technologies (MICT) sector deemed “hard-to-fill”.

These hard-to-fill vacancies include software developers, computer network technicians, and communications assistant positions.

The top occupations with hard-to-fill vacancies in the MICT sector, and the quantity needed, were:

Software developer — 2,434

Computer Network Technician — 1,948

Developer Programmer — 823

ICT Communications Assistant — 755

Computer Network & Systems Engineer — 731

ICT Security Specialist — 713

ICT Systems Analyst — 676

Web Technician — 514

Systems Administrator — 405

Programmer Analyst — 397

Management Consultant (Business Analyst) — 359

Advertising Specialist — 224

Telecommunications Network Engineer — 164

Database Designer & Administrator — 114

The survey also found that employers in the MICT industry noticed improved productivity after adopting a work from home strategy during the pandemic — a model that is likely to remain in place.

The full report on the findings of the 2021 JCSE-IITPSA ICT Skills Survey is embedded below.

