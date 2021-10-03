We put Game’s online price beat promise to the test — with disappointing results

A real-world test of Game’s online price beat guarantee showed that it is very difficult to get the promised refund of the difference plus an additional 10%.

Game has been promoting its price beat offering, stating, “We’ll beat any price, so you get more with every shop”.

It recently extended the traditional in-store price beat guarantee to its online store, promising “the lowest prices online”.

Game states that if you have purchased an item from Game and within 21 days of purchase, find the identical product at a competitor for less — either in-store or online — you can:

Email the screenshot of the product on the competitor website, a link to that product page on the competitor website, and/or any print/digital leaflet to [email protected];

Quote the order number and price you purchased the item for.

If you qualify, Game will refund you the difference plus an additional 10% on the difference.

The image below shows part of Game’s online price beat promotion.

MyBroadband put Game’s online price beat guarantee to the test.

We purchased an Ellies 12-way high surge protection multi-plug from Game for R339.

We found the same product from Takealot for R289 after we purchased the product from Game. It is even cheaper now at R278.

We alerted Game of the price difference on 17 September, and a company representative confirmed that the price beat is valid.

However, Game said for them to proceed with the price beat refund, we would need to be in possession of the item.

On 21 September, we informed Game that we had received the multi-plug and asked them to proceed with the price beat request.

There was no response from Game.

On 27 September, we followed up on the request, informing Game that we have “received the plug, and would like to proceed with the price beat policy”.

A few hours later, Game responded with a curious email. “Kindly confirm if you received the order as yet?” the Game agent asked.

We once again confirmed that we had received the order, but since then, there has been no communication from Game.

As of 30 September, there has been no refund and no communication from Game.

This test of Game’s price beat promise showed that the retailer is aware of its price beat refund obligations but that its execution leaves a lot to be desired.

Game responds

Game said the results from MyBroadband’s price beat promise test is very disappointing.

Game told MyBroadband while the refund was made on confirmation that the goods were delivered, the error occurred when this was not communicated and confirmed.

“The experience you have shared is very disappointing, and Game needs to do better and be clearer on the queries our customers make,” Game said.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention as we are committed to improving our customers’ experiences.”

Test summary

The table below provides an overview of the process to try to get an online price match refund from Game.

Game Price Beat Test Date Person Email 17 September MyBroadband researcher I purchased a multi plug (Ellies FBWP5) online from Game yesterday for R339 + R50 shipping. I have however today found the same plug on Takealot for R289. I see you offer a Price Beat service. Would it apply in this situation? 17 September Game agent Kindly be advised that the price beat is valid, however, in order for us to proceed with the price beat you would need to be in possession of the item then only we would have your request sent off. Please do confirm once you have received your order so that we may forward your request. 21 September MyBroadband researcher I have received the multiplug. Could you please proceed with the price beat for me? 27 September MyBroadband researcher I would just like to follow up on request XXXX. I have received the plug, and would like to proceed with the price beat policy. 27 September Game agent Kindly confirm if you received the order as yet? We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. 28 September MyBroadband researcher Thank you for getting back to me. I have received the order yes. 30 September No further communication and no refund.

Game price for Ellies multi-plug

Takealot price for Ellies multi-plug